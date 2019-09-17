DA: Drunk driver charged in Acton crash that killed passenger

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing drunk driving charges after he allegedly crashed his car in Acton Sunday, killing a passenger, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Action officers responding to reports of a crash on Powdermill Road at 3:16 a.m. found a 2017 Honda RAV4 had collided with a telephone pole, the DA’s office said.

A female passenger, identified as Alba Moreno, 27, of Maynard, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. A second passenger was also transported to the hospital and is stable condition.

Edgar Villar, 50, was charged with two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, driving without a license and a marked lanes violation. He was arraigned Sept. 17 and held on $20,000 cash bail, with his next court date set for Nov. 4.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)