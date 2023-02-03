DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely.

A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court.

“The defendant will appear via Zoom from the hospital and counsel will be in-person at the courthouse,” the officials said in an email to 7NEWS.

Clancy is facing multiple homicide charges, as well as three charges of strangulation following the deaths of her three children last month.

The 32 year old has been receiving medical care ever since police first responded to her home for a reported suicide attempt on Jan. 24, where officers found her as well as the children, who appeared to have been strangled, according to the DA.

Family members say she has been receiving treatment for mental health reasons. In an update shared days after the tragedy, Clancy’s husband asked the public to forgive her.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

