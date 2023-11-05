BOSTON (WHDH) - A 63-year-old East Boston man is facing criminal charges after police say they found an assortment of drugs in his home, officials said.

Robert Ciampi, 63, was arraigned Thursday in East Boston Municipal Court on charges of trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl and possession of Class B, C, and D substances with intent to distribute after a search of his home uncovered 240 grams of fentanyl, 65 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of crack, and 15 pounds of marijuana, according to a statement issued by Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Ciampi was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail pending a Dec. 6 probable cause hearing.

Officers executed a search warrant at 54 Orleans St. at 11 a.m. on Nov. 1 and found a variety of illegal drugs, including a plastic bag of tan powder that was found in a black chest next to a crib belonging to Ciampi’s 2-year-old child, according to police.

In a statement, Hayden said, “Fentanyl is a death drug, plain and simple. The amount seized here—240 grams of fentanyl, plus sizeable quantities of other drugs—represents a tremendous amount of potential human devastation. We’ve seen the impact of fentanyl use all over Suffolk County, both in concentrated areas like Mass and Cass and in countless locations throughout our neighborhoods. We will not relent in pursuing the people who are trafficking this killer substance.”

