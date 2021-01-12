DA: Everett man charged with murder in shooting of 18-year-old in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing murder charges after allegedly helping to kill a man in Malden in December, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Bowdoin Street at 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 found Jaden Brito-White, 18 of Malden suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

After investigating, police determined Brito-White was standing outside of his apartment building when two males allegedly approached him and shot him. After surveillance footage showed a car in the area at the time of the shooting, police pulled the car over and searched it, allegedly finding an illegal gun.

The driver of the car, Sifeddine Rogadi, 20, was charged with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a gun, possession of a large capacity firearm, and possession of ammunition. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Malden District Court.

