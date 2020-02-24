DA: Everett police officer arrested following fight with girlfriend

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A veteran Everett police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a domestic assault involving his girlfriend, authorities said.

Dino D’Andrea, 32, of Everett, was arraigned Monday in Malden District Court on charges including assault and battery on a household member and intimidation of a witness, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a report of an altercation between two parties at a home on Elm Street around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday found D’Andrea arguing with 32-year-old Jennifer Peters, the district attorney’s office said.

An investigation revealed that D’Andrea and Peters also engaged in a physical altercation, court documents obtained by 7NEWS indicate. The couple was separated and taken into custody.

Peters, who is facing a charge of assault and battery on a household member, allegedly told officers that D’Andrea assaulted her, “giving her with a bloody lip.”

The eight-year police veteran denied the allegations, telling officers that Peters “became irate and physically attacked him,” the documents said.

An arresting officer wrote in a police report that both D’Andrea and Peters were arrested because it was “unclear who the aggressor was.”

In a statement, Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie said, “Officer D’Andrea has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.”

D’Andrea and Peters have since been released on personal recognizance.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Everett police with an investigation.

The couple is due back in court on April 3.

Everett Police Officer Dino D’Andrea seen in his grainy mugshot faces a judge on charges he beat up his girlfriend…she was arrested too#7news pic.twitter.com/1fOUT1d3QI — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 24, 2020

