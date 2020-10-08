DA: Ex-teacher admitted to taking ‘upskirt’ photos of students, exposing himself in class

(WHDH) — A former high school teacher has admitted to taking “upskirt” photos of students and exposing himself in his classroom, officials said.

Francis James Reppert Jr., 27, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to indecent exposure and invasion of privacy after he was caught last year secretly taking photographs looking up the skirts of female students and sharing the photos online, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Reppert was charged in January after investigators obtained a video from a student that showed him viewing and zooming in on a photo of what appeared to be a girl’s legs.

When troopers asked Reppert about the video, the former Palisades High School math teacher reportedly admitted to taking photos of the victim.

Investigators are said to have found additional images on Reppert’s personal iPhone and a school-issued iPad.

The photos, taken from underneath Reppert’s desk, reportedly depicted three female students. Investigators also recovered photos of Reppert exposing himself in the class.

Reppert also coached tennis and had been employed by the school district since August 2016.

Sentencing was deferred for 90 days while Reppert undergoes a sex offender evaluation.

