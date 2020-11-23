DA: Fall River man dies after rear-ending parked tractor-trailer

A Fall River man was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead after officials said he rear-ended a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon.

Carlos Mendoza, 51, was behind the wheel of a white Sentra that went crashing into a parked truck on the side of the road, according to a release issued by the office of the Bristol County District Attorney.

No one was in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

