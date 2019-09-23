FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man will serve about a decade in state prison after he raped his girlfriend’s young daughter on multiple occasion in what he called playing the “secret game,” authorities said.

Nicholas Dolan, 28, was sentenced last week to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to two counts of aggravated statutory rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 years old, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

On at least two occasions, Dolan allegedly would play the “secret game” with the victim while her mother wasn’t home. The game reportedly included several sex acts.

The victim’s mother eventually found out about the sexual assaults when the victim told her that she could not play the “secret game” if her mother was not going to work, according to Quinn.

“The defendant took advantage of his position of trust as the mother’s boyfriend and engaged in outrageous acts against a young child,” Quinn said. “I am pleased the defendant was held accountable and the victim did not have to testify.”

Upon Dolan’s release from prison, he will be placed on supervised probation for an additional five years.

