FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man who raped a young family member on multiple occasions will spend up to 20 years in state prison, officials said.

Jeffrey Lewis, 64, was sentenced to serve 10 to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court on Monday to three counts of rape of a child aggravated by a more than 10 year age difference, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, and one count of incest, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

In August of 2018, the victim’s mother asked her why she was acting so cold to Lewis and she disclosed that Lewis had been raping her, Quinn added.

The mother then texted Lewis, who allegedly admitted the allegations were true.

The rapes took place in 2017 and 2018, according to Quinn.

“The defendant took advantage of his position of trust with the victim and sexually molested the victim on a number of occasions. The defendant deserved the sentence imposed by the court,” Quinn said. “Fortunately, the defendant pled guilty and the victim did not have to confront him at trial. I hope the victim can move forward with her life now that the defendant has been held accountable for his reprehensible conduct.”

