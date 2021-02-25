FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man who authorities say violently assaulted his girlfriend on a public street last year had been sentenced to serve up to six years in state prison.

Kevin Gray Jr., 38, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with assault and battery on a family or household member — subsequent offense, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

He was sentenced last week to serve 4.5 to six years in state prison.

On April 29, 2020 around 1:30 p.m., Gray was walking with his girlfriend when they got into a verbal argument outside of Jay’s Liquor Store, Quinn said.

Gray allegedly grabbed the victim and slammed her head into a brick wall, causing her to lose consciousness.

First responders found her bleeding profusely from her head, Quinn said, adding that she required 10 sutures to close the wound.

“The defendant committed a brutal assault against the victim in full view of the public,” Quinn said. “This defendant has a lengthy history of domestic violence and is a menace to women. He belongs off of the street to protect this victim and others who cross his path.”

In addition to his state prison sentence, Gray will be on probation for an additional two years and has been ordered to complete a domestic batterers program.

