FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said.

Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The names of those who died in the shooting have not been released.

In the tweet, the DA’s Office said two women injured in the incident are being treated at an area hospital and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Officials are optimistic that they will survive.

A shooting occurred on Bank Street, Fall River overnight.

Two men are deceased, which includes the suspected shooter who apparently took his own life.

Two females injured during the incident & are being treated at an area hospital.

There is no ongoing threat to the public. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) December 7, 2022

The shooter—who took his own life after shooting 3 others—is a 25 year old man who resided at the 511 Bank Street address where the incident took place.



We will publicly identify him once next of kin has been notified of his death.



Optimistic 2 female victims will survive. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) December 7, 2022

Officers could be seen going in and out of the home with flashlights early Wednesday morning.

A black tent was set up in the back yard.

A heartbroken neighbor said waking up to news of the tragedy was “awful.”

“It’s awful. It’s awful any time but especially this time of year,” she said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)