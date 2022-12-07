FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said.
Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
The names of those who died in the shooting have not been released.
In the tweet, the DA’s Office said two women injured in the incident are being treated at an area hospital and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Officials are optimistic that they will survive.
Officers could be seen going in and out of the home with flashlights early Wednesday morning.
A black tent was set up in the back yard.
A heartbroken neighbor said waking up to news of the tragedy was “awful.”
“It’s awful. It’s awful any time but especially this time of year,” she said.
No additional information was immediately available.
