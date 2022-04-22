BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Falmouth man has been sentenced to jail after he was found guilty of opening fire on two officers back in 2018.

Malik A. Koval was sentenced to serve at least nine years in state prison followed by five years of probation after he was found guilty of two counts of armed assault with intent to murder with a firearm, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and disturbing the peace, according to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Falmouth Police Officers Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore were wounded in July 2018 when responding to a report of a man yelling and throwing trash in the street outside Koval’s mother’s home. DeMiranda was shot in the chest, which was protected by a ballistic vest, and in the shoulder. Moore was grazed on the neck.

