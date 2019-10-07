DA: Family of 5, including 3 children, found dead in Abington condo

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a family of five was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a condo in Abington on Monday morning, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a medical emergency at 135 Centre Ave. around 7:30 a.m. found three children and two adults dead from gunshot wounds, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Cruz identified the victims as a 40-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man, a 9-year-old twin brother and sister, and an 11-year-old girl.

“This is a horrible, horrible event here for the town of Abington and for the children in the schools that reside here,” Cruz said during a press conference.

Cruz says the gruesome discovery was made by another family member who showed up at the home to pick up one of the children for school.

One of the adult victims was found downstairs on sofa bleeding from a gunshot wound, according to Cruz. He did not share details on the other four victims.

In a statement, Abington Superintendent Peter Schafer said, “We are heartbroken to share with you that the Zaccardi Family, an Abington family, died unexpectedly last night. There are three young students of this family in our district. At this time, we do not have any other details about what happened. This was an unexpected event, which deeply saddens all of us. This is a tragedy that will affect the entire Abington community. Counseling staff have been made available to support students.”

Video from Sky7 HD showed the front of the condo roped off with yellow police tape.

Authorities called the incident an isolated situation and said there is no threat to the public.

Grief counselors have been made available throughout the school district.

State troopers assigned to Cruz’s office are assisting Abington police with the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)