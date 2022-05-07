MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after two people died following a car crash into a Mendon pond Friday night, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 16 around 10:30 p.m. found a car that had careened into Nipmuc Pond, officials said. Police said a car and a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided on Route 16 and the car ended up in the water, and its two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA’s office confirmed the two men killed in the crash were father and son.

“It’s obviously very sad, I feel for the family and that’s what we’re thinking about now, the family involved,” said neighbor Ed Shea.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Mendon police with an investigation.

