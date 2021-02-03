DA: Fentanyl dealer in Fall River sentenced to serve up to 5 years in state prison

A fentanyl dealer connected to a larger drug trafficking group which operated in and around Fall River was sentenced Thursday to serve up to five years in state prison, officials said.

Charles Belisle, 42, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with two count of criminal conspiracy to violate the drug laws and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

In September 2019, Fall River Police’s Vice Unit and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the DA’s office began a joint investigation into the “Michael Rebello Drug Trafficking Organization,” which was alleged to be selling fentanyl in the Fall River area.

Investigators gathered enough evidence to obtain wiretap warrants for seven phones in an effort to identify Rebello’s associates and suppliers, Quinn said.

Belisle was allegedly associated with Rebello but operated separately from him.

They were both allegedly buying fentanyl from a supplier in Rhode Island.

From November 20, 2019, to the end of the investigation, Belisle was heard making arrangements for drug purchases on a regular basis, according to Quinn.

Belisle was arrested along with several others on Dec. 20, 2019.

Detectives found close to $3,000 in his possession and seized about 1,200 blue glassine bags of fentanyl wearing roughly 24 grams, Quinn said.