QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The last at-large co-defendant in a shooting in Quincy last year that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Weymouth High School student has been returned to Massachusetts and will be arraigned this week, the district attorney announced.

Keniel Diaz-Romero, formerly of Quincy, was taken into custody in Puerto Rico and returned to Massachusetts, where he’s set to be arraigned on a murder indictment Tuesday in connection with Nathan Paul’s death on Feb. 15, 2022.

“State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office and Quincy Police have been working with the US Marshals Service and the the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section of the Massachusetts State Police to first locate, then return this defendant to Massachusetts since this indictment issued sixteen months ago,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “I thank Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy, the US Marshals Boston Office and VFAS for their coordination and cooperation here.”

