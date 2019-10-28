DA: Former BC student facing manslaughter charge in boyfriend’s suicide death

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston College student is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the suicide death of her boyfriend, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Monday.

Rollins is expected to provide more details during an 11 a.m. press conference regarding the criminal investigation and an indictment that was returned by a Suffolk grand jury involving the “college lovers,” according to Rollins’ office.

Both the suspect and victim were students at Boston College at the time of her boyfriend’s suicide death.

No additional information was immediately available.

In a similar case, Michelle Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.

Carter had urged Roy to kill himself via text messages. She was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)