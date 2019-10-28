DA: Former Boston College student facing manslaughter charge in suicide death of boyfriend

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston College student is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide death of her boyfriend, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Monday.

At an 11 a.m. news conference, Rollins is expected to provide more details on the criminal investigation and an indictment that was returned by a Suffolk grand jury regarding the “college lovers,” according to Rollins’ office.

Both the suspect and victim were students at Boston College at the time of her boyfriend’s suicide death.

No additional information was immediately available.

Michelle Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.

Carter had urged Roy to kill himself via text messages. She was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)