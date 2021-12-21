BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston Public School staff member is facing criminal charges after authorities say he used his position of trust and authority to groom a child for sexual abuse.

Michael McDonald, 40, of South Carolina, was arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court on charges including three counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count each of posing a child in a state of nudity, possession of child sexual abuse materials, and dissemination of materials harmful to a minor, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday.

The victim, who is now an adult, met McDonald through his capacity as Dean of Students at the Dearborn Middle School, Assistant District Attorney Alissa Goldhaber told the court. He also ran a school-based program called “Live Brothers” and founded and operated a private program for male youth called “Family for Life.”

“Though the victim was too young to take part in the programs at the time, Mr. McDonald ingratiated himself to the victim’s family in order to gain their trust and secure access to the victim. He later became a mentor to the victim and used this position of power and trust to groom the victim – then a child – for abuse,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

The alleged sexual assaults began in 2013 when the victim was 15 years old and it is said to have continued for a number of years.

McDonald is also accused of photographing the victim in the nude and sending the victim a nude image of himself.

A judge ordered McDonald to stay away from and have no contact with the victim and any witnesses, abide by any and all restraining orders, have no unsupervised contact with any child under age 18 including his own children, and surrender his passport.

McDonald’s next court date is slated for Feb. 16.

