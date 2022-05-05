SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Somerville police officer admitted to pepper-spraying a prisoner in the face while he was in custody, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Former officer Michael McGrath admitted to sufficient facts in Cambridge District Court on an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge, the DA’s office said. McGrath sprayed a prisoner with his hands cuffed behind his back and who was not resisting arrest, according to the DA’s office.

The charge was continued without a finding and McGrath was placed on probation for a year with the condition that he not seek employment as a police officer.

