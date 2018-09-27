DA: Former State Sen. Brian Joyce found dead in home

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts State Sen. Brian Joyce, who was awaiting trial on federal corruption charges, was found dead at his home Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Joyce’s wife found him unresponsive in their Westport home, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The state medical examiner has taken custody of his body and will perform an autopsy in the coming days to determine the cause of his death.

Joyce, 56, served nine terms, representing the Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth districts.

He was awaiting trial on 113 separate counts, including racketeering, extortion, mail fraud and wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

The charges stem from his December 2017 arrest in connection with a federal indictment that accused him of using his legislative seat for private gain. Joyce had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to the district attorney.

Joyce’s attorney declined to comment on the matter, requesting privacy for his client’s family.

Additional details were not immediately available.

