A former teacher in Texas has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after officials say she took advantage of her access to children for her own sexual satisfaction.

Leticia Lowery, 40, of Pinehurst, Texas, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual performance of a child on Nov. 17, the Montgomery District Attorney’s Office announced.

“Lowery preyed on our community’s most vulnerable and has demonstrated her sexual interest in children,” Assistant District Attorney Laura Bond said. “She violated children to satisfy her own selfish desires and this sentence reflects this community’s intolerance for child sexual offenders.”

The Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce received a call from a concerned mother about Lowery’s behavior with her 14-year-old son.

Text messages between her son were sexual in nature and he later admitted to having sexual intercourse with Lowery on Nov. 1, 2019 at her home, according to court documents obtained by KTRK.

He also allegedly mentioned a separate occasion where Lowery forced the boy’s 13-year-old girlfriend to perform a sexual act on the boy while she watched.

Lowery had been out on felony bond for online solicitation of a minor involving a 15-year-old boy when these incidents happened, the DA’s office said.

She was arrested on Nov. 6, 2019.

Lowery had worked in several school districts in and around Montgomery County and also served as a private tutor.

