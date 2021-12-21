SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing Woburn mother was found in Saugus on Tuesday and foul play is suspected, officials announced.

Sherell Pringle, 40, was reported missing by her son when she did not return home Saturday night. Her body was found in a marsh along Route 107 northbound in Saugus on Tuesday, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

No arrests have been made in connection with her death.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)