DA: Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway in Framingham after a 28-year-old woman was found dead at the Halstead Apartments Tuesday morning, officials said.

Around 8:40 a.m. officers received a 911 call from a person known to the victim reporting that she was dead in her apartment on Worcester Road, according to a release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker. Upon arrival, police located the victim with “obvious trauma.”

According to the release, investigators are unsure whether this was an isolated incident or not.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.

No further information has been released.

Anyone who may have seen anything unusual early Tuesday morning is urged to call the police at 508-532-5911 or 508-872-1212.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

