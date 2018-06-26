DA: Homicide investigation underway in Dighton

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Dighton after a young man was found shot to death inside a home Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding around 6:45 p.m. to 475 Forest Street for a 911 call found a 17-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he was pronounced dead.

Dighton police and state police are actively investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

