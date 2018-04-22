DA: Homicide investigation underway in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway in North Andover, the Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed Saturday.

Authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive woman around 12:30 p.m. at a two-family home on Lincoln Street.

The upstairs neighbor discovered the woman, later identified as Wendi Rose Davidson, 49. That neighbor called the victim’s brother, who lived with the victim in the downstairs apartment. He immediately called the police.

Davidson appeared to have been strangled according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

This is an ongoing investigation.

