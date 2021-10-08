BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tense situation unfolded in Brockton where an hours-long standoff ended with a suspect dead, another person killed, and an officer wounded by gunfire on Thursday night.

Brockton police officers responded to several 911 calls reporting a man with a gun in the area of 62 Taber Ave. around 5:45 p.m.

Gunshots were fired upon the officers’ arrival with one officer being struck by gunfire several times, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

That officer was taken to Boston Medical Center with what is believed to be non-life-threatening wounds.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and we are very thankful that he is in Boston Medical Center right now,” Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said at the scene.

“This shows the serious nature of law enforcement. We have very brave men and women that serve Brockton police every single day,” he added.

The gunman retreated into a house at 62 Taber Ave., where he remained barricaded for several hours, the DA’s office said.

State police responded to the scene and a perimeter was set up in the densely populated neighborhood as negotiations with the suspect got underway.

Around 9:30 p.m., it appeared that the man shot himself outside the home, according to the DA’s office.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additionally, a male gunshot victim was found deceased inside a silver SUV in the area of the home, the DA’s office said.

A police robot was brought in to check the house for explosives.

The DA’s office says this does not appear to be a random act of violence and that they are looking into a report that the suspect was wearing a swastika armband.

Shaun Banion, who grew up with the suspect, said he and the suspect’s father tried to help end the incident peacefully.

“I kept praying left and right that, just come out, surrender yourself. You know you’re going to go to jail, but you’ll still be alive,” he said.

People who live in the area are shocked this happened in their neighborhood.

“My cousin’s been living here for more than 20 years and we’ve never had this type of incident here,” Maria Rodriguez said. “A very calm neighborhood, so I’m surprised this even happened.”

The suspect, gunshot victim, and the wounded police officer have not been identified at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)