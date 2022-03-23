ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Human remains that were found in Andover last month have been positively identified as a man who was reported missing in 2015, police announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a call from a dog walker reporting the discovery of possible human remains in the area of Route 28 and Interstate 495 north on Monday morning found a skull, a jaw bone, and an arm or leg bone, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Investigators scoured the area and were able to locate more remains.

The remains belong to Lorne Casey, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The matter remains under investigation.

