DA: Husband arrested, charged with murdering his wife in Dover

DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old man is in police custody for the murder of his wife in Dover, authorities said.

Troopers investigating the disappearance of Kathleen McLean, 45, of Dover, found her remains in an outdoor area not far from her home on Valley Road sometime after 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

McLean was last seen in her home on Thursday and was reported missing, authorities said.

Her husband Ingolf Tuerk was arrested for her murder and is expected to be arraigned Monday under the authority of the Dedham District Court, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said.

No additional information was immediately released.

