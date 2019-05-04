DA: Husband stabbed wife to death in Stoughton apartment while children were home

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway in Stoughton after authorities say a man stabbed his wife to death in an apparent domestic violence-related attack that was overheard by their children before attempting to kill himself late Friday night.

Officers responding to an apartment on Benett Drive about 11:30 p.m. found a 43-year-old Telma Bras dead in the living room and her husband, 48-year-old Ilton Rodriguez, suffering from serious lacerations, Norfolk Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said during a Saturday morning press conference.

A 17-year-old girl heard the disturbance and alerted a family member, who in turn notified the authorities, according to Morrissey. A 7-year-old boy was also home at the time of the murder.

Video from outside the apartment showed shards of shattered glass scattered all over the ground.

“It was a violent scene,” McNamara said. “It was extremely violent.”

Rodriguez was taken to a Boston-area hospital with life-threatening injuries consistent with a suicide attempt. He underwent surgery overnight and was placed in custody. He is expected to survive.

Rodriguez will either be arraigned in Stoughton District Court or in his hospital room when he is medically cleared.

At this time, authorities say they are unaware of any history of violence between Rodriguez and Bras.

Morrisey says family members and professionals are now caring for the children. They are expected to undergo counseling due to the traumatic nature of the incident.

Morrisey also urged anyone who may be in a dangerous relationship to come forward and seek help.

“If you feel unsafe and you need help, please contact someone,” he said during the press conference.

An investigation is ongoing.

