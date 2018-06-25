DA: Husband, wife found shot to death in West Boylston

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating after a husband and wife were found shot to death Monday in West Boylston, officials said.

Police officers responding around 2:30 p.m. to the scene of a shooting in the rear parking lot of the former town hall on Hartwell Street found two gunshot victims in a car, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her husband died shortly after at a nearby hospital, according to Early.

Police are also conducting an investigation at a second scene, where Early said “some notes were found” in a home.

The names of the victims, both of whom were in their 70s, have not been released.

Police said the public is not in any danger.

Early’s office and West Boylston police are investigating.

