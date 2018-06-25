DA: Husband, wife killed in West Boylston shooting

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating after a husband and wife were found shot to death Monday in West Boylston, officials said.

Police officers responding to the scene of a shooting at an industrial park on Hartwell Street found two deceased individuals in a parked car, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early.

Police are also conducting an investigation at a second scene, where Early said “some notes were found” in a home.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Early’s office and West Boylston police are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)