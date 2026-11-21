ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 100-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Essex on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Lanes Road around 12:45 p.m. pronounced Lillian Lorraine Hardy-Wyatt, dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Essex Police and Fire, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), and the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded and are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)