DA identifies 16-year-old accused of deadly Fall River stabbing

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 16-year-old boy who will be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in connection with a stabbing in Fall River last week that left a 17-year-old dead.

Michael Holloway, of Fall River, has waved rendition in Rhode Island and will be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on a single count of murder stemming from the Feb. 13 stabbing death of William Wheeler, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Holloway was arrested Thursday night in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 96 Fountain St. about 11:55 p.m. found Wheeler suffering from an apparent stab wound.

He was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

