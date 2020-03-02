DA identifies 16-year-old girl killed in chain-reaction crash that left 8 others injured

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 16-year-old New Bedford girl who was killed in a violent chain-reaction car crash that left seven other people injured on Route 195 eastbound in Seekonk on Sunday.

A 2019 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 43-year-old man from Johnston, Rhode Island with his 17-year-old passenger, was traveling in the middle lane just past Exit 1 when it encountered slowing traffic as a result of a car fire about one mile down the road, according to state police.

The driver applied the emergency brake and struck the rear of a 2001 Chrysler 300, which in turn crashed into a 2005 Acura TSX that then pushed into the rear of a 2017 Lexus NX, state police added.

Gisella Carrier, the 16-year-old right rear passenger of the Chrysler, who had been wearing her seatbelt, was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead soon after her arrival.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 40-year-old New Bedford woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, and a second passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was also transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

A 24-year-old New Bedford man who had been driving the Acura and his three passengers — a 22-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, all of New Bedford — were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Lexus, a 34-year-old Providence man, was also transported to Rhode Island Hospital for an evaluation of a possible injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

