BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a triple shooting in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a person shot on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. found two males and the teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The girl, who Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins identified as Jucelena Gomes, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The two males were also transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are actively looking for the individual or individuals responsible for this shooting and theft of a beautiful life,” Rollins said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

