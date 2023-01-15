BERKLEY, Mass. (WHDH) — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Berkley, officials announced.

The crash occurred around 7:30 am in the vicinity of 76 Myricks St. The deceased, later identified as Dylan Quinn, was a passenger in a Mazda pickup truck being operated by a 16-year-old male friend.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found the vehicle upside down in the middle of the road. The driver was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Quinn was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the two friends had just left a nearby Dunkin Donuts and were en route back to Quinn’s friend’s home when the crash occurred. The vehicle was traveling south when it struck a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to rest back in the roadway.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing, and will include an accident reconstruction. No further information will be released until the conclusion of the investigation.

