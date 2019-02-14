DA identifies 17-year-old victim of deadly Fall River stabbing

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 17-year-old boy who was found apparently stabbed to death in a home in Fall River late Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to an 11:55 p.m. report of a teen stabbed during an altercation at 96 Fountain St. found William Wheeler, of Fall River, lying on the floor of an apartment suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

Wheeler was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with his death.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fall River police or the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

We are actively investigating a homicide, which occurred on Fountain Street in the City of Fall River during the overnight hours. The victim is a 17-year-old city male. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) February 14, 2019

