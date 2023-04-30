LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 18-year-old Lawrence resident who was fatally shot at a house party in Lawrence early Sunday morning during a shooting that left five others hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at 5 Royal St. around 3 a.m. found six gunshot victims, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said.

All six were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where Desiderio Arias, of Boxford Street, was pronounced dead, Tucker said.

Two of the victims were taken by medical helicopter to hospitals in Boston for additional treatment.

The shootings are not believed to have been random and are being investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

