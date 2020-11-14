DA identifies 18-year-old killed in South Deerfield crash

Authorities have identified the 18-year-old South Deerfield man who died in a violent crash in that town early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mill Village and Lee roads just before 5 a.m. found the driver had been ejected from his vehicle, according to a statement from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

The victim, identified as Cole Baranoski, 18, of South Deerfield, was rushed to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where he was pronounced dead.

Both of his passengers were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

One was released and the other remains in stable condition.

