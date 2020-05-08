WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who officials say was fatally stabbed by someone known to him during a gathering in a wooded area in Weymouth late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing near 83 Colonels Drive around 10:15 p.m. found Ryan M. Martin suffering from stab wounds, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Martin was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information has been released but the DA’s office says officials believe there is no credible, ongoing threat to the public associated with this stabbing.

Weymouth police and state police detectives attached to the DA’s office are investigating.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

