WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two people who were killed in a crash on Route 6 in Dartmouth on Friday that left two others injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash found two damaged vehicles in the roadway near the Westport/Dartmouth line, according to a statement issued by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, II.

A male driver and a female passenger of one of the vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. They have been identified as 34-year-old Tristan Bedient, of Acushnet, and 51-year-old Kate Aldrich, of New Bedford.

The two occupants of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Massachusetts State Police, Dartmouth Police, and Westport Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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