NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 28-year-old New Bedford woman who died Friday evening as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash on Route 140 South in New Bedford.

Troopers responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash just prior to Exit 3 around 5 p.m. determined Julia Luiz was outside of her disabled Toyota Camry when it was struck by a 63-year-old New Bedford man driving a Toyota Rav4.

Her vehicle was then also struck by a 58-year-old Rochester man in a Toyota Camry

State Police responded to 911 calls at around 5:10 pm Friday in regards to a multiple-vehicle crash just prior to exit 3 on Route 140.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the crash and neither of the other drivers were injured.

