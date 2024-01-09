NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the three people who died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Nahant on Monday.

Officers conducting a well-being check at 5 Cottage St. found John Benson, 77, his 74-year-old sister-in-law, Youngae Benson, and 45-year-old Andrew Carruth, who was John Benson’s nephew, dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The deaths remain under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)