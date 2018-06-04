SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Authorities have identified the three Massachusetts women whose bodies were found in the Springfield home of a kidnapping suspect.

Ernestine Ryans, 47, of Springfield, America Lyden, 34, of Springfield, and Kayla Escalante, 27, of Ludlow, were all found dead inside 1333 Page Boulevard, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Gulluni said two of the three women were the subject of missing person alerts.

The release of the victims’ names came hours after 40-year-old Stewart Weldon, of Springfield, returned to court to face an additional kidnapping charge. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he did not speak during his brief court appearance.

A prosecutor told the judge the new kidnapping charge was unrelated to the kidnapping charge Weldon faces in connection with his arrest May 27.

A defense attorney waived a reading of the charges and requested the new case be impounded, which was granted. Bail was set at $1 million, which is on top of the $1 million bail set in the initial kidnapping case.

The defense said Weldon looks forward to addressing these charges in the future.

No one has been charged in connection with the discovery of the bodies.

