FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River on Saturday that left a 31-year-od man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Pleasant Street around 4:30 p.m. found Taiquan Teixeira unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

He was rushed to a neabry hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office along with the Fall River Police Department.

