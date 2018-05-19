‘Worst nightmare’: 4 Stoughton High School students killed in car crash

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities have identified the four Stoughton High School students who were killed after a car they were traveling in slammed into a tree in East Bridgewater Saturday afternoon.

Christopher Desir, 17, of Brockton, Eric Sarblah, 17, of Stoughton, Nick Joyce, 16, of Stoughton, and David Bell, 17, of Stoughton, were killed in the crash, which was first reported about 4:06 p.m. on West Street, according to a spokeswoman for the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The 17-year-old driver of the car, whose name has not been released, is being treated at Boston Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

While addressing the media in front of the high school Sunday, Stoughton Superintendent Marguerite Rizzi confirmed all five teens were Stoughton High School students and two were members of the track team.

Calling the situation the “worst nightmare of any school administrator,” Rizzi said the high school will be open Sunday at 12 p.m. for any students, faculty, and staff members who would like to come together to grieve. The school will be open as scheduled on Monday, she said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by state troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office and East Bridgewater police.

