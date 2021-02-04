NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in an intense house fire in Natick last week.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Longfellow Road on Jan. 26 just before 2 a.m. learned that 74-year-old Joel David Cope was unable to leave the burning house but that his wife, a woman in her 50s, was able to escape the flames, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Crews found Cope dead in the rear of the home, Natick Fire Chief Mike Lentini said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

