SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 85-year-old Rehoboth man who died during a crash with another vehicle in Seekonk.

Officers responding to a reported crash on County Street around 4:10 p.m. determined a Cadillac heading eastbound had crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Toyota Camry, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the Cadillac, John Denardo, was later pronounced dead. It appears he may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

The Camry was being operated by a 43-year-old man. He, his wife and their daughter were all treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

