AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the body that was found in a well in Avon on Saturday as a man who has been missing since September, officials said.

The remains recovered were Keith McKechnie, a resident of 34 East High St.

McKechnie had been considered missing since he was last seen Sept.7.

“Our thoughts are very much with the McKechnie family tonight,” District Attorney Morrissey said in a statement. “This is a very sad result.”

The body has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

